Veteran actor Tiku Talsania, known for his memorable roles in films such as Andaz Apna Apna, Ishq and more was hospitalised in Mumbai after suffering a brain stroke on Friday (January 10). The 70-year-old actor is currently undergoing treatment at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Initially, reports were suggesting that Tiku had suffered a heart attack, but his wife, Deepti Talsania, set the record straight. In a conversation with NDTV, she confirmed that it was, in fact, a brain stroke, not a heart attack. Deepti explained that Tiku had attended a film screening on the evening of January 10 and began feeling unwell at around 8 PM. Tiku Talsania Suffers Heart Attack, Veteran Actor in Critical Condition – Reports.

“He suffered a brain stroke, not a heart attack. He had gone to attend a film screening and started feeling unwell around 8 pm. He was immediately admitted to the hospital," Deepti said. 'TMKOC' Fame Gurucharan Singh Critical After Hospitalisation; Actor Has Not Consumed Food for 19 Days, Reveals Friend Bhakti Soni.

Actress Rashami Desai, who was present at the event with Tiku, later shared that the actor was doing better. While his condition remains under observation, Deepti’s clarification has put to rest the earlier confusion regarding his health. She said, “The meeting was very good. Sir (Tiku Talsania) is a wonderful person, actor. It was very unfortunate whatever happened yesterday. He looked absolutely perfect when he came. I was busy meeting people. He reached on time and things are better now. He is better now, we pray for his speedy recovery.”

About Tiku Talsania and His Family

Tiku Talsania, the veteran actor, has two children with his wife Deepti. Their son, Rohaan Talsania, is a music composer, while their daughter, Shikha Talsania, has made a name for herself as an actress.

