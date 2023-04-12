Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Ira Khan's (Aamir Khan's daughter) Agatsu Foundation achieved a new milestone.

Established to aid mental health support and foster body awareness programmes and training to promote self-actualisation, Agatsu attended the World Bipolar Day Conference recently.

Also Read | Beef for Emmys 2023: Ali Wong and Steven Yeun’s Netflix Series Joins the Emmy Awards Race.

Taking to Instagram, the official handle of the foundation shared a string of pictures from the event. Ira was seen participating in various programmes at the conference. She delivered a talk at the event as well. Ira was accompanied by her fiancee Nupur Shikhare. He also participated in body awareness programmes.

The caption of the post read, "Agatsu attended the World Bipolar Day Conference! What a beautiful coming together of stakeholders. It was heartwarming to see so many passionate and dedicated people that ranged from professionals, caregivers and people with lived experience from different ages and spheres of life. Thank you @bipolar_india and @amaha.health for the event and for giving us an opportunity to contribute."

Also Read | The Mother Trailer: Jennifer Lopez Plays an Assassin Saving Her Baby Girl at Any Cost in This Intense Netflix Film (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq5O9vtoXa1/

Actor Mithila Palkar showered love on the post. In 2021, Ira announced the launch of this foundation through a social media post. In the video clip, she said, "I have registered a Section 8 company, called Agatsu Foundation, which launches today. Agatsu is my attempt of trying to find a balance, of trying to attain equilibrium, to make my life better for me and facilitate you making your life better in whichever way. Come check us out."

Ira had previously shared her experience with depression on social media, trying to spread awareness on mental health. Ira has been vocal about her mental health issues, and with 'Agatsu Foundation', she aimed to help the ones in need, especially during these tough times.

Touted as a judgment-free space, 'Agatsu' started with offline services. The foundation has a warmline, an anonymous and moderated forum, along with a directory of screened mental health professionals and an apprenticeship for licensed professionals, to provide the help needed.

Ira got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, on November 18, 2022 in presence of close friends and family members. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)