Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 (ANI): A new song titled 'Aasma' from Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi's film 'Do Deewane Seher Mein' was unveiled on Thursday.

Aasma brings real, lived-in love alive on screen, "capturing the quiet excitement and vulnerability of a couple still finding their way through romance," read a press note.

Also Read | 'Jana Nayagan' OTT Release Date: Amid CBFC Controversy, Thalapathy Vijay's Film Sued by THIS Streaming Giant.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTzmqsLjWZl/

Sharing the video, Mrunal on Instagram wrote, " How can one not fall in isq with this track? Aasma - OUT NOW! This Valentines, isq se isq ho jayega! - 20th Feb. In cinemas only

Also Read | Rohit Saraf-Nitanshi Goel Dating Rumours and Gen-Z Love Triangle With Rasha Thadani.

Soulfully sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan, Aasma strikes an emotional chord.

Zee Studios and Bhansali Productions will present Do Deewane Seher Mein. It stars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi, directed by Ravi Udyawar.

The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga, in association with Ravi Udyawar Films. Do Deewane Seher Mein is slated for a theatrical release on February 20, 2026. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)