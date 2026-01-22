Los Angeles [US], January 22 (ANI): India's official Oscar entry 'Homebound' has failed to secure a nomination at the 98th Academy Awards, bringing a silent end to its campaign. The film, which had been considered a strong contender amid early buzz and much critical acclaim, was absent from the final list of nominees announced on Thursday.

Earlier, 'Homebound' was shortlisted under the International Feature Film category at the upcoming Oscars alongside entries from Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Norway, Palestine, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Tunisia.

Nominated for the coveted trophy under International Feature Film are 'The Secret Agent', 'It Was Just An Accident', 'Sentimental Value', 'Sirat', and 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'.

'Homebound' has received significant global acclaim, including premieres at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and the Melbourne International Film Festival.

With its Oscar shortlist, 'Homebound' also reached a rare milestone, becoming the fifth Indian film to be shortlisted for Best International Feature Film in the Academy Awards' 98-year history.

Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa starrer 'Homebound' was among the 15 films that have become eligible for the final nominations.

The film follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, with Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar serving as Executive Producers. (ANI)

