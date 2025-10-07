Washington DC [US], October 7 (ANI): Actor Marc Rissmann has joined the cast of 'Bloodaxe', a historical drama which chronicles the rise of one of history's most famous Norse raiders, Erik Bloodaxe (Xavier Molyneux), and his formidable wife, Gunnhild, Mother of Kings (Jessica Madsen), reported Deadline.

In a recurring role, Rissmann will play Greycloak, the eldest brother of Erik Bloodaxe, according to Deadline.

While the show shares creative lineage with the 2013-20 History series 'Vikings' and the 2022-25 Netflix follow-up 'Vikings: Valhalla' -- all three are based on historical figures and produced by MGM Television.

Bloodaxe is not directly related to those efforts. The new Norse saga takes place decades after the original series and decades before Valhalla, according to Deadline.

The series is created, written, and executive produced by Michael and Horatio Hirst, both of whom will also showrun.

Additional exec producers include Morgan O'Sullivan under his O'Sullivan Productions label, Steve Stark under his Toluca Pictures label, Arturo Interian, John Weber, Sheila Hockin, and Fred Toye.

The series is produced by MGM Television, a division of Amazon MGM Studios.

Rissmann is a German actor known for his work in TV series, including Prime Video's The Man in the High Castle, Taylor Sheridan's 1883, and the Disney+ series Andor.

On the big screen, he most recently starred in The Amateur, starring alongside Rami Malek, Rachel Brosnahan and Jon Berthal. He is repped by Vault Entertainment and Curtis Brown Group. (ANI)

