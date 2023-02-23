Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): 'Four More Shots Please!' fame actress Maanvi Gagroo has tied the knot with comedian Kumar Varun.

On Thursday, Maanvi took to Instagram and shared the good news with her fans and followers.

Also Read | About My Father Trailer: Robert De Niro, Sebastian Maniscalco's Comedy Drama Is Satirical, Funny and Awkward! (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co_3Z-OLQkT/?hl=en

Posting pictures from her intimate wedding ceremony, Maanvi wrote, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You've loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together.Happy #2323 #KGotVi."

Also Read | Alicia Silverstone Chose To Step Away From Hollywood- Here's Why.

Maanvi looked beautiful in a red saree. She kept her look simple with minimal make-up and statement jewellery. On the other hand, Kumar Varun opted for a white sherwani for his D-Day.

Maanvi Gagroo and Kumar Varun's wedding was a close-knit affair with only family members and close friends in attendance.

As soon as Maanvi dropped her wedding update, netizens chimed in the comment section to wish the couple a happy married life.

"Many congratulations love. Bless," actress Hina Khan commented.

"Many congratulations.. god bless," actress Gauahar Khan wrote.

"Yayyyyyy..congratulations KV and ManV," comedian Mallika Dua commented.

In January this year, Maanvi had shared news of her engagement. Sharing a picture of herself showing off her ring, she wrote, "So this happened #Engaged."

If reports are to be believed, Maanvi and Kumar Varun met through common friends and started dating about a year ago. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)