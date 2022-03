Washington [US], March 19 (ANI): Actors Adina Porter and Clark Backo have joined the cast of the upcoming Apple drama series 'The Changeling' that stars LaKeith Stanfield in the lead role.

As per Variety, Stanfield stars as Apollo. Porter will play Lillian, his mother. Backo will play Emma, Apollo's wife.

As per the logline obtained by the outlet, the upcoming series is based on the book of the same name by Victor LaValle. It is described as "a horror story, a parenthood fable, and a perilous odyssey through a New York City you didn't know existed."

Kelly Marcel will write the adaptation in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner on the series.

Melina Matsoukas will don the director's hat and will also executive produce the project through her De La Revolution Films.

Stanfield will also executive produce in addition to starring.

The series will be produced by Apple Studios and Annapurna. (ANI)

