Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): Singer-Host Aditya Narayan has announced a 'Digital Break', as he deleted all his Instagram posts.

Aditya took to Instagram and wrote a long note where he said that he is fine and wants to spend time with his family. He also wanted to 'spend more time in the real world'.

He shared a meme and wrote, "Before anyone jumps the gun, let me inform all my well-wishers that I'm absolutely fine. I am on a digital break, happily spending time with my daughter, wife, parents & loved ones along with putting finishing touches to my debut album 'Saansein'."

He added, "Why have I deleted all posts from Instagram? Because it's like my digital canvas, and I wish to erase my previous imprints and begin afresh, as if starting a new painting.I am also a firm believer that one must, every once in a while, disconnect from our current social confines, spend time with yourself and look within, for, that is where I have gained life's deepest insights."

"Good health is only so if it's multi-dimensional. Physical, mental & spiritual. I aspire to lead a wholesome life, and I feel like it's time for me, in a way, to go back to school. I wish to acquire new skills and hone my old ones along with indulging in a few trivial activities. In short, spend more time in the real world, and not this digital bubble that a lot of us have made a reality. It's as simple as that. See you in July," he concluded.

Fans reacted to the post and showered love and blessings on the singer.

Aditya is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan. He is known for hosting reality shows like 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa', 'Rising Star 3' and 'Entertainment Ki Raat'.

Aditya and Shweta, who met on the sets of their debut film 'Shaapit', tied the knot in December 2020. The couple was blessed with a baby girl in February last year. (ANI)

