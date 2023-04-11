Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is popular on Hindi TV, and her recent performance as Iravatai in Namak Issk Ka has received positive reviews from the audience, BUT nothing beats her look in a see-through blue saree! These images of her filming yet another episode while wearing a blue saree, is blowing the internet. Bombshell in Bhojpuri Monalisa continued filming for her TV drama Namak Issk Ka while displaying her curvy body in a translucent blue saree. On Instagram, Monalisa, who portrays Iravati in the well-liked Colors TV series, shared a photo of her outfit from the most recent episode. Monalisa posed seductively for the cameras while donning a lacy blue saree and a matching sleeveless blouse. She looked gorgeous and sensual. Video of Monalisa Dancing to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' Song in a Sexy Yellow Saree Goes Viral.

Monalisa accessorised her blue saree with a set of large earrings, her signature mangalsutra, and two identical blue bangles after applying her enormous bindi. In addition to her performance in Namak Issk Ka, Monalisa is renowned as one of the most well-liked TV vamps. The actor's imposing appearance attracts the audience. Monalisa released her most recent desi avatar, in which she looked stunning. Monalisa can be seen wearing a transparent blue saree on Instagram, revealing her mesmerising appearance. She accessorised with a bralette with a plunged neckline flaunting her cleavage. She finished her ensemble with a gold bracelet and a pair of lengthy earrings. Monalisa has astonished us with her sense of style. Monalisa Dazzles In a Sexy Red Chiffon Saree With Sequin Blouse, Says ‘Last Of The Red Hot Lovers’ (View Stunning Pics).

The actress is well known for her acting abilities as well as her taste in clothing. Monalisa is always willing to give you a style tip or two, and this time she's showing you how to rock a straightforward ethnic look with sexy style for any occasion. This actress can provide you with tips on how to appear glamorous if you're ever in need of fashion inspiration.

Check Out Monalisa's Sheer Sari Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MONALISA (@aslimonalisa)

The Bhojpuri actor is renowned for her daring outings and dancing performances, and she is also resonating with that charm in her new show. Actress Monalisa from Namak Issk Ka steals the show in a blue saree. On social media and among her followers all around the nation, Monalisa and her saree styles are popular.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2023 09:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).