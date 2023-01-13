Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor's romantic drama film 'OK Jaanu' turned 6 on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma Productions shared a post which they captioned, "From an aadat to true love to 'baaki sab figure out kar lenge' - we celebrate a story that continues to resonate in many hearts!"

Also Read | Waltair Veerayya: Shruti Haasan Slams Report Claiming Mental Issues As Reason For Skipping The Movie event, Says, ‘I had a viral fever’.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnWN2MfvP9U/

Helmed by Shaad Ali, the film was penned by Mani Ratnam and was released on January 13, 2017.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Gives Trademark Bracelet As a Gift To Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s son Gola (Watch Video).

'OK Jaanu' also starred actors Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in prominent roles and marked the second on-screen collaboration of Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor after their blockbuster hit film 'Aashiqui 2'.

The film was an official Hindi remake of Ratnam's Tamil film 'O Kadhai Kanmani' which starred Dulquer Salmaan and Nithiya Menon in the lead roles.

Soon after the production house shared the post fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"wanna see them on big screen please take them back to us," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Please bring them back once again. We miss them so much."

"All Time Favourite Movie Shraddha Nd Adi Love You So Much..," a fan wrote.

The film is known for is melodious tracks like 'The Humma Song', 'Enna Sona' and the title track 'OK Jannu'.

Meanwhile, Aditya will be soon making his web series debut with 'The Night Manager' which will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

The series also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

Shraddha, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's upcoming romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in the film 'Chaalbaaz in London' and in the 'Naagin' trilogy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)