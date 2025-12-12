Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 12 (ANI): Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has collaborated with director Imtiaz Ali after their critically acclaimed film 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. The actor shared glimpses from his shoot.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Diljit Dosanjh shared a series of photos to confirm his next untitled project with Imtiaz Ali.

In a set of pictures, Diljit is seen wearing a brown jacket, a t-shirt, and black trousers. He is seen bowing to pay his respect to Imtiaz Ali.

Sharing the photos, Diljit wrote, "Wrapped Shooting For Imtiaz Ali Sir's Film."

Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh last collaborated on the film 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. The film follows the story of Punjab's iconic folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often called the "Elvis of Punjab."

Chamkila rose to fame in the 1980s for his bold songs and energetic performances, but his life was tragically cut short in 1988 when he and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, were killed at the age of 27.

Released on Netflix in April 2024, Amar Singh Chamkila also starred Parineeti Chopra and was written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali.

The film's live-recorded folk music and emotionally driven storytelling have been widely appreciated.

Diljit also won his first-ever International Emmy nomination this year for his performance in the film. (ANI)

