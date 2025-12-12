Bollywood veteran superstar Hema Malini broke down at the prayer meet of her late husband and Bollywood superstar Dharmendra. The prayer meet that was held on December 11, in Delhi, saw Hema Malini addressing people who had come to offer their last respects to the legendary actor. While talking about Dharmendra, Hema Malini got teary-eyed and choked with emotions. The actress opened her emotional speech on a spiritual note, followed by a Sanskrit shloka. “Radhe Radhe Vasudeva Sutam Devam, Sansa Chanuram Ardhanam, Devaki Paramanandam, Krishnam Vande Jagadguru,” she said. The actress, further talking about her legendary husband, Hema said, “In today’s prayer meeting, I am feeling extremely emotional while welcoming all of you. I never imagined that a day would come in my life when I would have to hold a prayer meeting, and that too, for my Dharam ji. She further said, “The whole world is mourning his loss, but for me, it is an irreparable shock. It feels like a companionship that stood the test of time has suddenly been taken away.” ‘He Was Everything to Me’: Hema Malini Pens Heartfelt Tribute Remembering Late Husband Dharmendra (View Post).

Hema Malini Speech About Dharmendra at Delhi Prayer Meet - Watch Video:

Hema Malini Talks About Her Life With Dharmendra

Talking highly of Dharmendra, Hema said, “Dharam ji was a man of limitless generosity. He was simple, easy-going, and deeply compassionate. The person with whom I acted in many romantic films became my life partner. Our love was true, and because of that truth, we found the courage to face every situation together and eventually got married.” ‘Our Happy Together Moments’: Hema Malini Pens Emotional Note for Husband Dharmendra on His 90th Birth Anniversary (View Pics).

Talking about his being a beautiful life partner, Hema added, “He was a dedicated partner, a constant source of inspiration, and he stood by me at every moment and every step. He supported all my decisions wholeheartedly. To my two daughters, Esha and Ahana, he became a loving father. He gave them immense affection and ensured they were married at the right time.” She also mentioned how wonderful he was as a grandfather. “Our five grandchildren adored him; they were completely mad about their Nanu (maternal grandfather). Dharamji was happiest when he was around them. He would often tell me, referring to our family, “This is our beautiful garden. Always take care of it with love and patience.” Legendary Actor Dharmendra Dies at 89 in Mumbai Due to Age-Related Illness; Tribute to the ‘He-Man’ of Bollywood.

Hema Malini also stated how the late actor was humble and kind towards everybody, including her own family members. “All the members of my family, my mother, my aunt, my two brothers, my sister-in-law, and all their children, loved him deeply. He was an integral part of every one of our lives."

Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan at Dharmendra Prayer Meet

The prayer meet saw Kangana Ranaut, Ravi Kishan and many politicians mark their presence and pay tribute to the legendary superstar. The prayer meet organised by Hema, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol comes just a few days after Dharmendra’s sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol had organised a prayer meet for their late father on his birth anniversary on the December 8.

For the uninitiated, Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025. The news of his demise left the entire nation in a state of distress.

