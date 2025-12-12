If you have scrolled through Instagram or X lately, you have likely stumbled upon a viral trend featuring Akshaye Khanna. The clips either show him looking intense and menacing in his latest film, Dhurandhar, or him dancing to the now-viral "FA9LA" with the caption "Yeh Oscar type aise hi hote hai sir" (These Oscar types are just like this, Sir). It is currently one of the most popular memes on Indian social media, but it is not just a random line. It is a massive compliment that connects his current performance with a hilarious character he played over a decade ago. ‘Dhurandhar’ Song ‘FA9LA’: Lyrics and Meaning of Rapper Flipperachi’s Arabic Track That Powered Akshaye Khanna’s Viral Dance Moment (Watch Video).

The reason for this sudden appreciation is Akshaye’s role in the new movie Dhurandhar. He plays the antagonist, Rehman Dakait, and reviews suggest he has completely stolen the show. While the film stars big names like Ranveer Singh, audiences are walking away mesmerised by Akshaye’s terrifying and controlled acting.

Akshaye Khanna's Dialogue From Movie ‘Tees Maar Khan’ Becomes Internet’s Favourite Viral Meme

His character is not exactly a man of many words, yet his mere screen presence is so powerful that fans genuinely believe he deserves an award for it. This sentiment birthed the trend, as fans dug into his filmography to find the perfect way to describe his talent.

The 'Tees Maar Khan' Dialogue Meme

The dialogue itself comes from the 2010 comedy Tees Maar Khan. In that film, Akshaye played Aatish Kapoor, a loud and insecure Bollywood superstar who was obsessed with winning an Oscar. There is a scene where Aatish is impressed by the directional skills of conman 'Manoj "Day" Ramalin' (played by Akshay Kumar) and defends him to his manager (Sudhir Pandey) by saying, "Yeh Oscar type aise hi hote hai sir".

The internet loves the irony here. In 2010, he was playing a character pretending to be an Oscar-worthy actor; in 2025, he has actually delivered a performance that people think is worthy of the award.

Internet Spreading the 'Tees Maar Khan' Meme

‘Look at Him Yaar’

Yaar Ye oscar type aise hi hote hai look at him yaar look at him yaar he's genius.. https://t.co/4ESM7XtrmH — Harsh Pathak (@Maudgalya1008) December 7, 2025

'When Aatish Kapoor Took Oscar' Seriously'

When Aatish Kapoor Took " OSCAR " seriously 🥵 pic.twitter.com/DUhCHrmOYo — POSITIVE FAN (@imashishsrrk) December 8, 2025

A Throwback Clip

ye Oscar wale aise hi hote hain yaar. Akshaye being Akshaye 😁👏 pic.twitter.com/dfFXT1VeDb — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) December 9, 2025

'Aura Farming'

Even Akshay Kumar himself responded to this Tees Maar Khan trend with a cheeky response, his own dialogue from the film. ‘Kabhi Ghamand Nahi... ’: Akshay Kumar Hilariously REACTS to ‘Tess Maar Khan’ Meme After Fan Credits Him for Akshaye Khanna’s Performance in ‘Dhurandhar’.

Kabhi ghamand nahi kiya bhai…kabhi ghamand nahi kiya 😜 https://t.co/9uBi3fgA9w — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 12, 2025

About 'Tees Maar Khan'

Tees Maar Khan, despite releasing at a time when Akshay Kumar was going strong at the box office, Farah Khan delivering two back-to-back blockbusters in Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om, and Katrina Kaif’s sizzling item song "Sheila Ki Jawani", did not perform well at the box office. However, the comedy clips of the film have found much appreciation on social media over the years, particularly for Akshaye Khanna’s comedic performance, and there is now strong chatter for a Tees Maar Khan 2.

'Dhurandhar' on a Roll

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar is now on a box office rampage, having made INR 218 crore in its first week in India, and showing no signs of slowing down. If this momentum continues, the film may even become Bollywood’s highest-grossing movie of all time by its third week.

Btw, that would make Akshaye Khanna's second blockbuster of the year, since Chhaava is presently the highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2025. And what's more, there also he played an antagonist based on a real-life person, Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

