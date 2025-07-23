Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23 (ANI): Actor Deanne Panday penned a heartwarming note for his son and actor Ahaan Panday amid the success of his romantic drama 'Saiyaara'.

On Tuesday, Deanne posted some adorable childhood pictures of Ahaan on Instagram.

Also Read | 'Saiyaara': Aalim Hakim Shares Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse of Crafting Ahaan Panday's Look for Film, Says 'Hair Brings the Soul of a Character Alive'.

She also wrote a long note that read, "You always pointed up to the stars when you were young. I never knew why? Played cricket, loved your bubble baths in your big bucket & blew kisses at me, loved poojas with Namdev Panditji. You fought to put the sticks & ghee in the pooja fire. You loved feeding your dadi prasad."

"You were born premature, 40 days early, so tiny for so long, but grew so fast into this loving child. loved to be in your great grand dads arms who touched 100 years old. You loved your grandparents so much & always gave your all to your friend's, you yet do. Your grandparents & great grandparents are blessing you from above, my darling son. Your simplicity & humbleness stayed with you from so young,your respect for the elderly, " she added.

Also Read | Selena Gomez Birthday: Singer-Actress Celebrates Special Day As Rare Impact Fund Marks 5-Year Milestone, Reaching 2 Million Young Lives.

Deanne concluded, "Stay this way always, no matter what the world throws at you. Good or bad, ups or downs, stay grounded & kind. God bless you my boy. We are so blessed to have you. Go shine & share your light with all always. Your Mumma #blessedtohaveyou."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMaJhkMMMw9/?img_index=1

Actors Bipasha Basu, Bobby Deol and Tara Sutaria reacted to the post.

Bipasha Basu wrote, "Love your mamma first forever...Cutest Mamma."

Bobby Deol and Tara Sutaria dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's 'Saiyaara' has received rave reviews from both audiences and critics alike. It has also caught the attention of top Bollywood celebrities, with many admiring their performances.

Directed by Mohit Suri, 'Saiyaara' tells the story of Krish and Vaani, a singer and a lyricist who fall in love with each other. Their journey goes an emotional turmoil, that has left audiences smiling and crying at the same time.

Just three days into release, the film has taken over the box office and is currently inching toward crossing Rs 100 crore in India. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)