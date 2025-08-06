Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday morning returned to Mumbai after spending some time in London.

His airport appearance was quite captivating as he nailed the salt-and-pepper look, donning an oversized grey sweatshirt that he paired with a grey hoodie and flowy pants.

Akshay's comfortable yet stylish outfit perfectly blends casual streetwear and subtle statement elements. The black beanie and tinted sunglasses added a cool, understated edge to his relaxed airport look.

Akshay also happily posed for the shutterbugs and briefly interacted with them in Marathi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, in the coming months, Akshay will be seen in Priyadarshan's Bhooth Bangla. Bhooth Bangla is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, along with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

He also has 'Haiwaan' in the pipeline with Saif Ali Khan. The film will be directed by Priyadarshan.

The shooting for 'Haiwaan' is expected to commence in August, and the makers are eyeing a grand release in 2026. Saif and Akshay were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial 'Tashan', which came out in 2008. (ANI)

