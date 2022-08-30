Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 (ANI): Ajay Devgn treated fans with a dapper look on Monday, on his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' actor treated fans with a new picture.

Also Read | Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se Actress Akshita Tiwari Bags Star Plus' Upcoming Show Faltu! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Hello Mumbai!"

In the picture, Ajay was seen looking away from the camera as he struck a stylish pose while holding a white cup in his hands.

Also Read | Chitrangda Singh Birthday: Stunning Saree Looks of the ‘Bob Biswas’ Actress!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch1joGxOoBO/

He looked dashing in a black bomber jacket that he paired with a white tee and mustard wayfarer sunglasses. The 53- year-old-actor sported a heavy beard look.

The picture was taken inside the flight.

The caption indicated that he is back in Mumbai after the wrap of his upcoming flick 'Bholaa'

'Bholaa' marks Ajav's fourth directorial film after 'U, Me aur Hum' in 2008, 'Shivaay in 2016, and 'Runwav 34' in 2022. The film also casts Tabu alongside Ajay in a prominent role.

The movie, which was earlier supposed to be directed by Dharmendra Sharma, is the Hindi remake of 2019's Tamil hit 'Kaithi'. The original film revolved around an ex-convict who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.Excited to return to the director's chair after 'Runway 34', Ajay added, "Well the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words- Lights, camera, action!"Apart from 'Bholaa', Ajay will also be seen in 'Drishyam 2', which will be out in theatres on November 18.

Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, and Ishita Dutta. Ajay is all set to reprise one of his most intriguing characters on-screen and continue in Vijay's shoes in the sequel. The story unveils a journey that leaves the audience thinking about what might be his way out this time.

The Hindi version, headlined by Ajay, was a remake of 2013's Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was helmed by National Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat.

The sequel to the hit thriller will be out in theatres on November 18, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)