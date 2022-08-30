Star Plus is rolling out some very entertaining shows to present a visual treat to its audience. There are many shows in the pipeline. It is already out in the news that Star Plus plans to launch a new show titled Faltu which is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions. A lot of popular faces are roped in for the show. It is already reported that Niharika Chouksey is finalised for the show. Along with her, the media has reported about Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 actor Akash Ahuja has also come on board for the TV show. Riya Bhattacharje Is ‘Disheartened’ As Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Sey Goes Off-Air, Says ‘Will Be Back Soon’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Well, as per the latest information coming to our news desk, Akshita Tiwari has been signed to play a significant role in Faltu. Akshita has been seen in shows such as Tera Mera Saath Rahe and Kabhi Kabhi Ittefaq Se in the recent past. According to our credible sources, Akshita will play the role of Aisha in the show who will be wife of the lead character’s younger brother. Imlie Spoiler Update: Imlie Gets Pregnant, Aryan Refuses To Believe That He Is the Father in Star Plus’ Popular Drama!

Faltu is touted to be a show based on the backdrop of cricket.

LatestLY shall be back on this space with exclusive developments about your favourite television shows and celebrities. Until then, keep reading this space for more information. How excited are you to watch Faltu on Star Plus? Let us know in the comment section below!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 30, 2022 11:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).