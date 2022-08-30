Desi Boyz actress Chitrangda Singh celebrates her birthday on August 30. After marking her acting debut in 2005, she soon established herself as a performer and won many accolades for her acting portrayal in Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi. Eye candy of recent times, Singh with her dusky complexion and tall and lean frame can make all the boys go weak in their knees. We have always adored this beauty and the panache that she brings to the table. A fashion maverick, Singh likes to put together some stellar looks that are charming and jaw-dropping at the same time. Chitrangda Singh Bags Rights of Movie Based on Youngest Param Vir Chakra Awardee Yogendra Singh Yadav.

While she's a connoisseur of fashion, we particularly like her in Indian designs. Her tall frame probably makes it easier for her to nail sarees and she does a fine job with those. Chitrangda looks heavenly in traditional six yards and every time she decides to make an appearance, our hearts do dhak dhak all the time. The actress sure knows how to carry herself and she does it skillfully. She will make you fall for her, harder each time and you won't even complain. To celebrate the performer that she is, her special day and her tremendous love for sarees here's picking a few of her best looks from the recent past. Keep scrolling. Model-Actress Chitrangda Singh Reveals How She Faced Discrimination In Showbiz Owing To Dusky Complexion.

Vision in White

Pretty Naari in a Saree!

Make Way for Some Ruffles!

Ethnic Wonder

Loving This Pristine Look!

Desi Girl!

Eyeing Her Look Already!

Happy Birthday, Chitrangda Singh!

