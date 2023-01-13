Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn shared the Hindi trailer of Odia social drama 'Daman' on Friday. The social drama, based on a true incident, gives impetus to Odisha's malaria elimination drive.

Taking to Twitter, Ajay dropped the trailer link along with a caption, "Jab badhega ek kadam badlaav ki taraf, tab banegi nayi misaal. Presenting the official Hindi trailer of #Daman In cinemas on 3rd Feb, 2023."

https://twitter.com/ajaydevgn/status/1613771424220712962?

Panorama Studios and JP Motion Pictures will release 'Daman', an Odia social drama, in Hindi in theatres across India on February 3.

Written and directed by Vishal Mourya and Debi Prasad Lenka, the film opened in Odisha last year, on November 4, was declared tax-free and is still running successfully.

'Daman' based on a true incident traces the journey of Dr Siddharth Mohanty, played by Babushaan Mohanty, who has just completed his MBBS from a government college in Bhubaneswar, is posted in a remote tribal area in the state's Malkangiri district. How he spearheads a drive to eradicate malaria in the 151 villages in Janbai PHC in spite of many hurdles, forms a moving tale of the film.

"Our film is a true-life story appreciated not only by the common man, but also Odisha's Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, who believes it will inspire doctors and government officials in remote areas across the country to work selflessly and give an impetus to many such initiatives. Now Ajay sir supporting this small film with a big heart is really a sweet gesture," said Debi Prasad Lenka and Vishal Mourya.

An acronym for Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakarana (Malaria Control in Inaccessible Areas), the drive has produced impressive results in 8,000 villages of 79 blocks of eight highly malaria-endemic southern Odisha districts in a short span.

"It is important to support inspirational stories like Daman to help support a national cause. Covid-19 had reiterated the age-old maxim, 'Health is wealth', and we should all do our bit to make our country disease free. Films like these are the need of the hour," said Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, who has produced the film with Deependra Samal of J P Motion Pictures.

Produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Deependra Samal; co-produced by Murlidhar Chhatwani and Pinkis Pradhan, Daman also stars Dipanwit Das Mohapatra and many actors from the tribal community who have acted in a film for the first time. (ANI)

