Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): AJIO, India's premier fashion and lifestyle destination, partnered with Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) to present the highly anticipated ASOS transition line, exclusively available in India on AJIO.

This collaboration reinforces AJIO's commitment to bringing global fashion closer to Indian consumers, offering them unparalleled access to international trends and styles.

On Saturday, at Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai, A Summer of Style (ASOS) unveiled its latest transition line, featuring an eclectic mix of shirts, trousers, skirts, dresses, co-ord sets, and more - each designed to capture the essence of contemporary, effortless fashion.

Bollywood stars Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya walked the ramp as showstoppers, embodying ASOS' bold yet breezy aesthetic.

On Walking the ramp, Tara said, "Fashion is about confidence, individuality, and ease - everything ASOS stands for. Walking as showstopper every year for LFW has always been special and this year is no different - A Summer of Style at Lakme Fashion Week with AJIO is a fabulous experience, celebrating a collection that blends global trends with modern Indian sensibilities."

Adding to the excitement, Veer Pahariya shared, "ASOS has always pushed the boundaries of fashion, and this collection is no different. Walking for A Summer of Style was a thrilling experience, and I can't wait for more people to discover these looks on AJIO."

The ASOS transition line presented three distinct collections, each catering to different style sensibilities: Botanical Garden/Resort - A breezy, nature-inspired collection, perfect for summer escapes.

Pastel Stories - A dreamy palette of soft hues that embody effortless elegance.

Monochrome - A bold interplay of black and white, crafted for contemporary minimalists.

Speaking on the collaboration, Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO, said, "We are proud to have partnered with Lakme Fashion Week to introduce ASOS' latest collection in India. AJIO has always been at the forefront of bringing global fashion to Indian consumers, and ASOS' transition line is a testament to our commitment to offering trend-forward, accessible fashion."

Michelle Wilson, Managing Director of Wholesale at ASOS, added, "India continues to be an exciting market for ASOS, and our exclusive partnership with AJIO has helped us reach a growing audience of fashion-forward consumers. The response has been phenomenal, and we're delighted to have showcased our transition line at Lakme Fashion Week, bringing fresh, global trends to India."

Following the show, AJIO and ASOS hosted a stakeholder event, offering an exclusive preview of the collection and an opportunity to engage with key industry figures and brand representatives. (ANI)

