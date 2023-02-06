Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Selfiee' are all set to unveil the second song of the film 'Kudiye Ni Teri' soon.

On Monday, Akshay took to his Instagram and shared a picture which he captioned "You grooved to #MainKhiladi, the next song #KudiyeeNiTeri you'll vibe to! Teaser out tomorrow #Selfiee in cinemas, on 24th Feb."

The teaser of the song will be out on February 7.

In the picture, Akshay could be seen grooving to the song and donning an oversized red jacket.

Soon after he shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Look khiladi wala," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Kya baat hai handsome Superb Love you khiladi."

"I think you are getting more handsome day by day akki sir," a fan wrote.

Recently the makers unveiled the first song of the film 'Main Khiladi' which received massive responses from the fans.

The song was a recreated version of the 90s hit song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' which starred Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Talking about 'Selfiee', it is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. (ANI)

