Gaurav Gupta, the famous Indian designer is now eyeing Hollywood. After Megan Thee Stallion won our hearts with her custom Gaurav Gupta design at the Academy Awards 2022, it was Cardi B who stunned us next. The famous American rapper and songwriter chose our very own Gaurav Gupta to emerge as a show-stealer at the Grammy Awards 2023. It wasn't her first collaboration with Gupta but it certainly was the most significant one. Cardi B wearing Gaurav Gupta for an event as big as the Grammys is definitely a big thing in his career graph. Fashion Faceoff: Kim Tae-ri or Dakota Johnson, Who Wore This Brandon Maxwell Gown Better?

While Hollywood celebs are now recognising and appreciating Gupta's talent, our Bollywood brigade has always been his huge admirer. Especially, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who adorned his majestic creation at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The Guru actress chose a baby pink dramatic gown from Gupta's new design edition and needless to say, she won everyone's hearts and their nod of approval. With highlighted cheeks, pink lips, glittery eyes and wavy hair, she completed her look further.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Cardi B in Gaurav Gupta

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Cardi B (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coming to Cardi B, she picked a rather 'electric' shade for her appearance at the Grammys. She opted for an eclectic blue-coloured outfit from the house of Gaurav Gupta and looked like a total bombshell. With kohled eyes, nude lips and contoured cheeks, she kept it subtle but extremely chic. Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Lily Collins, Whose Pink Giambattista Valli Gown Did You Like More?

Now that we have elaborated on both their looks individually, whose GG outfit did you like more? Was it Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's outfit in a subtle colour palette or Cardi B's in an electric shade? Drop your views on Twitter @latestly.

Whose Dramatic Gaurav Gupta Outfit Did You Like More? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Cardi B

