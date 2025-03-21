Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Actor Akshay Kumar's blockbuster film 'Kesari' has completed six years in the cinema horizon, and to mark the occasion, the actor has shared an exciting update with his fans about the much-awaited 'Kesari 2'.

The 2019 film, which continues to resonate with audiences even today, is set to return with a fresh chapter, promising even more thrilling moments and captivating storytelling.

On the anniversary of the film's release, Akshay Kumar took to social media to share a special clip from 'Kesari' featuring intense battle sequences of the 'Kesari' warriors.

The actor's post celebrated the success of the film, writing, "Celebrating 6 years of Kesari. Celebrating the spirit of Kesari. Celebrating a new chapter that begins...soon!"

The clip left fans buzzing with anticipation, especially as it was revealed that 'Kesari 2' is on the way, with a fresh update expected to be shared the following day.

The long-awaited sequel to the historical drama is slated for release in April 2025, marking a slight shift from earlier plans to release the film during Holi.

The film is based on the life of India's top barrister, C Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Alongside Akshay Kumar, the sequel will see R Madhavan and Ananya Pandey join the ensemble cast.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, 'Kesari 2' will bring a new storyline to the table, with the sequel focusing on a completely different plot rather than continuing directly from the events of the original film. (ANI)

