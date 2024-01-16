Los Angeles [US], January 16 (ANI): Ali Wong bagged her first career Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for 'Beef'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Television Academy shared the news and captioned it, "@aliwong wins a first-career #Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for BEEF (@Netflix)! #Emmys #75thEmmys."

Not only Ali Wong but Steven Yeun also won Outstanding Lead Actor.

Television Academy tweeted, "@steveyeun takes home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for BEEF (@Netflix)! Congrats on a first-ever #Emmy win! #Emmys #75thEmmys."

Comedy-drama 'Beef' creator Lee Sung Jin bagged an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Television Academy shared the news and captioned it, "And the #Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie goes to Lee Sung Jin for BEEF (@Netflix)! #Emmys #75thEmmys."

The comedy-drama television miniseries has bagged its second award as Lee Sung Jin clinched the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Television Academy also tweeted, "Congratulations to Lee Sung Jin who takes home the #Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for BEEF (@Netflix)! #Emmys #75thEmmys."

'Beef' is a 2023 American comedy-drama television limited series created by Korean director Lee Sung Jin for Netflix.

It stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as Danny Cho and Amy Lau, two strangers whose involvement in a road rage incident turns into a prolonged feud. Patti Yasutake, Young Mazino, David Choe, and Joseph Lee all have supporting parts.

The Emmy award ceremony is currently being held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The 75th Emmys were originally scheduled for September 2023 but were pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes.

The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards are streaming exclusively in India on Lionsgate Play. (ANI)

