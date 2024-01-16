RuPaul’s Drag Race has won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Competition Program leaving behind The Amazing Race, Survivor, Top Chef and The Voice. It marks the series’ fifth Emmy win. RuPaul’s Drag Race previously won this category four years in a row between 2018 and 2021, reports deadline.com. 75th Emmys: Jennifer Coolidge Wins Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for The White Lotus!

On accepting the honour, RuPaul Charles said, “We are so honoured to have this award. Listen, you guys are just pure lovely for honouring our show and recognizing all these queens. We have released into the wild hundreds of drag queens and they’re beautiful. “On behalf of all of them, we thank you. If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you so listen to a drag queen. We love you, thank you."

RuPaul's Emmy Acceptance Speech

"If a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power, and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you. So listen to a drag queen!" —RuPaul’s #Emmys speech pic.twitter.com/14VLicse38 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 16, 2024

RuPaul also won Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, taking his total to 14 wins in 22 nominations across the years.

