Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6 (ANI): With the due date inching closer the arrival of Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at a Mumbai hospital aired numerous speculations on Sunday.

The 'Brahamastra' couple reached Sir HN Reliance Hospital today raising many brows on the baby's arrival.

As per reports, the 'Student of the year' actor is expected to deliver her baby today, although no confirmation has been made from Alia, Ranbir or their team members.

They were seen arriving at the hospital in their car.

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy.

The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise.

Ever since the couple announced their pregnancy, fans have been waiting for the good news from the Kapoor family.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir were recently seen together in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' which gathered massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

'Brahmastra' is now streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' opposite Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. (ANI)

