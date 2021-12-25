Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Star couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a dinner party with friends and family on the eve of Christmas.

Alia, reportedly, hosted the dinner at her place, along with her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

They had also invited Ranbir's mother and veteran star Neetu Kapoor along with 'Brahmastra' director Ayan Mukherji.

For the party, Alia wore a stunning strapless red dress and Ranbir chose to wear a black blazer with a white T-shirt.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for more than three years now. The two fell in love on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

'Brahmastra' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles and is backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. (ANI)

