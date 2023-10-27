Actor Alia Bhatt on Friday shared a screenshot of her WhatsApp chat with her sister Shaheen Bhatt. In the conversation, the Bhatt sisters could be seen having a discussion over food, about what to eat. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared the screenshot on her stories which she captioned, "Just an example of how much I rely on my sister..." Soni Razdan Shares Special Message for Alia, Shaheen and Pooja on Daughter's Day 2023 (View Post).

The chat showcased Alia texting her sister, "I'm trying to think. But I can't. Maybe poha," to which Shaheen responded, saying, "You'll eat it also and be like not worth it. Maybe I suggest, dahi chawal and aloo fry." The conversation continued as Alia texted her back, "Okay that's hot", and received a reply from Shaheen, who said, "And poha for brekkie." Alia and Shaheen share a very healthy bond and the duo never fails to shower love on each other on social media. Both the girls are born to veteran actress Soni Razdan and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Alia Bhatt Buys New House in Bandra Worth Rs 37.80 Crore, Gifts Two Flats to Sister Shaheen – Reports.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen's WhatsApp Chat:

Alia Bhatt Instagram

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be next seen in director Vasan Bala's upcoming film Jigra. The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 27, 2024. Apart from that, she also has director Farhan Akhtar's next Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.