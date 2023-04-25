Alia Bhatt is investing right! Well, as according to reports, the Brahmastra actress has purchased a property in Mumbai's Bandra worth Rs. 37.80 crore. The abode is said to be bought by her production house Eternal Sunshine Production Pvt Ltd. Apart from this, she has also gifted two apartments to her sister Shaheen Bhatt worth Rs 7.68 crore. However, there is no official confirmation on this news as of yet. Filmfare Awards 2023 Nominations: Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Gets Ten Nods Followed by Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files - Check Out Full List Here!

Alia Bhatt Invests Property:

