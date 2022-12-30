Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): Alia Bhatt is ending the year on a high-fashion note!

Last evening, Alia and Ranbir attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement party in Mumbai and she was a sight to behold.

On Friday, Alia uploaded some pictures on Instagram wearing the same pastel green sharara looking exquisite.

Alia kept her makeup to a bare minimum and as far as accessories were concerned, she went for little solitaire danglers.

Check out the photos:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmyrPGXMDya/?hl=en

Apart from Alia-Ranbir, other guests who attended the celebration were Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge along with many other B-town celebrities.

The Brahmastra Jodi made their way to the venue with their filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji. The celebrity couple was spotted going hand in hand.

Following the Roka celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the families got back to Mumbai for the lavish party on Thursday with an impressive guest list. The couple received a grand welcome from the family members in the city with a great flower show at the Ambani residence, dhol beats, nagade, and fireworks at Worli sea-link. As the two made their way to the Ambani home for the party, Anant was spotted wearing a dark pink kurta sleeper, while Radhika looked exquisite in her pastel lehenga.

Talking about Alia, on the work front, she was recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' alongside Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film was declared a blockbuster hit. She will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' opposite Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

On the other hand, Ranbir will be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar'. (ANI)

