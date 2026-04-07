Washington DC [US], April 7 (ANI): Actor Amanda Bynes is making a musical comeback with her first song in four years, "Girlfriend," set to release on April 10 on Apple Music and Spotify. The Amanda Show alum shared with E! News that her latest single draws heavily from EDM and rap influences.

"My inspiration was a lot of EDM, as well as rap," Amanda said, highlighting the genre-blending nature of the track. The song also features Los Angeles-based rapper Fenix Flexin, combining melodic rap with EDM-inspired production to create a "catchy, high-replay record with a smooth West Coast bounce," according to Amanda's label, Create Music Group.

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"Built around a strong hook and confident, flirt-heavy energy, it's designed for repeat listens and wide playlist appeal," the label added, according to E! News.

Amanda first teased her return to music in February, announcing that she and Fenix were working on something she described as "straight fire." The 40-year-old actress previously ventured into rap in 2021, releasing a 58-second track "Diamonds" with her then-fiance Paul Michael. At the time, she rapped: "Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my neck, on my wrist. Diamonds, diamonds, diamonds on my fist, yeah, I whip," as per the outlet.

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The duo followed up in 2022 with a longer version of Diamonds and another single titled "Fairfax." Amanda's new release extends her creative journey following her 2019 graduation from Los Angeles' Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

In addition to music, Amanda has explored multiple artistic avenues. She co-launched Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast in 2023, participated in an art show and clothing pop-up in December 2024 showcasing her artwork, and joined OnlyFans last April, emphasizing she "won't be posting any sleazy content," according to E! News.

With "Girlfriend," Amanda Bynes continues to expand her artistic footprint, merging her love for EDM and rap into a track aimed at repeat listens and broad audience appeal. Fans can expect the single to drop globally on April 10. (ANI)

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