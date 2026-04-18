The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation) has decided to retain the 8.25% interest rate on Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) deposits for the financial year 2025–26, according to reports. The rate remains unchanged for a second consecutive year, offering stable returns for more than 7 crore subscribers across India.

The decision was taken by the Central Board of Trustees (CBT), the EPFO’s highest decision-making body, and will now be sent to the Finance Ministry for final approval before being credited to members’ accounts. EPFO Update 2026: How To Correct PF Account Errors Online via UAN Portal Without Office Visit.

What the Unchanged Rate Means for Subscribers

For salaried employees, EPF remains one of the most widely used long-term savings instruments in India. The unchanged 8.25% interest rate means returns on retirement savings will remain steady despite global financial uncertainty and fluctuating market conditions.

Experts say the decision signals continuity and predictability in employee savings, which is important for long-term financial planning, especially for retirement funds. EPFO New Rules: Members Can Now Delink Wrong Member IDs from UAN, Know How to Do It on the Portal.

How EPF Interest Rates Have Moved in Recent Years

The EPFO has gradually adjusted rates over time based on investment performance and broader economic conditions.

Recent history of EPF interest rates includes:

2023–24: 8.25%

2022–23: 8.15%

2021–22: 8.10% (four-decade low)

2020–21: 8.50%

2019–20: 8.50%

Earlier, rates were higher, reaching 8.65% in 2016–17 and 8.80% in 2015–16, before gradually stabilising in recent years.

How the EPF Rate is Decided

Each year, the EPFO evaluates its investment returns and financial performance before proposing an interest rate to the government. The proposal is first reviewed by the CBT and then forwarded to the Finance Ministry for final approval.

Once cleared, the approved rate is credited to EPF accounts of eligible subscribers.

The decision to maintain the rate reflects a focus on stability in retirement savings, ensuring employees receive predictable returns despite changing market conditions. With inflation pressures and global economic uncertainty, fixed-income savings instruments like EPF continue to play a key role in long-term financial security for salaried workers.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 18, 2026 11:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).