Los Angeles, Sep 21 (PTI) Amazon's upcoming feature film "The People We Hate at the Wedding", starring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt, has begun production.

The romantic comedy, which is based on author Grant Ginder's novel of the same title, started filming in London, reported Variety.

Emmy winner Claire Scanlon, known for helming the Netflix film "Set It Up", is directing the project.

"Bob's Burgers" fame Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, known collectively as the Molyneux Sisters, have adapted the Ginder's book.

The film will also star Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Karan Soni, Dustin Milligan, Tony Goldwyn, Isaach De Bankole, Jorma Taccone and Julian Ovenden.

It follows the struggling American siblings -- Alice (Bell) and Paul (Platt) -- who reluctantly agree to attend the wedding of their estranged, wealthy half-sister in the English countryside alongside their mother, Donna (Janney).

Over the course of the wedding week, the family's skeletons are wrenched from the closet.

FilmNation's Ashley Fox will produce the film, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video next year.

