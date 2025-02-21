Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): In a shocking update for all James Bond fans, Amazon MGM Studios is set to take creative control of the James Bond franchise.

This comes after the long-time producers and custodians of 007, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, decided to step back from the franchise, reported Variety.

As per details of the historic agreement, Amazon MGM Studios, Wilson and Broccoli have formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights. The three parties will remain co-owners of the iconic franchise but Amazon MGM will have creative control.

"Since his theatrical introduction over 60 years ago, James Bond has been one of the most iconic characters in filmed entertainment," Mike Hopkins, the head of Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, said, as quoted by the outlet.

"We are grateful to the late Albert R. Broccoli and Harry Saltzman for bringing James Bond to movie theatres around the world, and to Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli for their unyielding dedication and their role in continuing the legacy of the franchise that is cherished by legions of fans worldwide. We are honoured to continue this treasured heritage, and look forward to ushering in the next phase of the legendary 007 for audiences around the world," he added.

Amazon Excutive Chairman, Jeff Bezos reacted to the development, with a cheeky post.

"Who'd you pick as the next Bond?" he wrote on X.

Michael G Wilson also said it is time for the "trusted partner" Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond in the future.

"With my 007 career spanning nearly 60 incredible years, I am stepping back from producing the James Bond films to focus on art and charitable projects. Therefore, Barbara and I agree, it is time for our trusted partner, Amazon MGM Studios, to lead James Bond into the future," Wilson said.

Barbara Broccoli said that with the conclusion of 'No Time to Die' and Michael retiring from films, she feels it's for them to focus on other projects.

Broccoli said, "My life has been dedicated to maintaining and building upon the extraordinary legacy that was handed to Michael and me by our father, producer Cubby Broccoli. I have had the honour of working closely with four of the tremendously talented actors who have played 007 and thousands of wonderful artists within the industry. With the conclusion of 'No Time to Die' and Michael retiring from the films, I feel it is time to focus on my other projects."

In 2022, Amazon bought MGM for 8.5 billion dollars, acquiring a vast catalogue with more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows alongside the rights to distribute all of the James Bond films.

"No Time to Die" -- the 25th James Bond film and Daniel Craig's fifth and final turn as 007 -- was released in 2021 and earned 775 million dollars, as reported by Variety. (ANI)

