Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam Movie Review: I’m kinda liking how Dhanush is choosing his projects as a director - they’re just as interesting as the films he selects as an actor. Not saying they’re all exemplary, but there’s a persistent effort on his part to ensure each film is different from the last. If his directorial debut Pa Paandi explored mature romance and his second film, Raayan, delved into a violent revenge saga with a family angle, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) sees him venturing into frothy young romcoms. And while, like its protagonists, the film has its flaws, it still comes across as a charming, colourful entertainer with enjoyable performances from most of its young cast - particularly Pavish Narayan (who turns out to be Dhanush’s nephew) and Malayalam star Mathew Thomas. Mathew Thomas Gets a Kiss From a Male Fan, While a Young Girl Goes Down on One Knee With Flowers During ‘Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam’ Promotions (Watch Viral Videos).

Prabhu (Pavish) and Preethi (Priya Prakash Varrier) are set up by their parents in an arranged marriage alliance. As they get to know each other, Preethi realises Prabhu hasn’t moved on from his first love when he receives the wedding invitation of his ex, Nila (Anikha Surendran). At Preethi’s insistence, he recounts his love story - how it began, how it flourished despite her father’s (R Sarathkumar) resistance, and how he ultimately had to make a painful sacrifice when he stumbled upon a secret.

Preethi tells Prabhu that if he truly wants to move on, he must attend Nila’s wedding to see if he still harbours feelings for her. So off he goes to Goa, accompanied by his perpetually single best friend Rajesh (Mathew Thomas), to attend the extravagant wedding of his ex.

'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam' Movie Review - Comedy Outshines Romance

From the outset, Dhanush - who also wrote the screenplay - makes it clear that Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam is meant to be a light-hearted, breezy entertainer, allowing the young leads to shine with their comic timing. This approach proves to be the film’s saving grace, as the romance, despite its centrality, takes a backseat to the bromance and humour. The first half establishes the love track between Prabhu and Nila on a fun note, with a gender-swapped take on the old adage that the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.

However, the film doesn’t give the couple enough room to fully develop their chemistry, making some of their scenes together feel lacklustre. In fact, I found Pavish’s chemistry with Priya Varrier in their initial scenes, and later with Ramya Ranganathan (who plays Anjali, the wedding planner), more compelling. This is a significant miss for a film whose emotional core relies on this central love story.

Interestingly, Pavish’s best chemistry is reserved for Mathew Thomas. There’s a scene where Anjali asks Prabhu who he would choose - Nila or Rajesh - and he instantly replies, 'Rajesh.' This dynamic is firmly established, with the film’s most appealing moments stemming from their scenes together and their impeccable comic timing.

The love story isn’t just hampered by chemistry issues - at times, the film feels like it’s being directed by a 40-year-old trying to capture the essence of 20-somethings navigating love. Dhanush aims to create a rom-com that’s frivolous and less heartfelt than the ones he used to act in or those made by his predecessors. He tries to reflect what he perceives as the fickle nature of modern relationships, with characters shown drinking and clubbing without a care. Yet, there are moments where his old-school sensibilities seep into the romance, like the couple debating who’s better - Ilaiyaraja or AR Rahman - or the idea of getting married before even going on proper dates (especially considering they haven’t graduated yet). Even their dates happen with their parents’ approval.

The circumstances that lead to Prabhu and Nila’s breakup also feel contrived. When Preethi asks Prabhu why, in today’s smartphone era, he couldn’t contact Nila to explain himself, he dramatically declares, “If a girl decides, no one can reach her.” Profound? Maybe. But there’s a catch - he didn’t need the internet to track Nila down; her best friend is dating one of his friends. All he had to do was explain his side of the story through that connection. But then, of course, we wouldn’t have had the "will-they-won’t-they" tension in the second half.

'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam' Movie Review - Too Fickle to Be Taken Seriously

Speaking of the second half, it’s as breezy as the first, even with its clichéd setting of a lover attending his ex’s wedding, secretly hoping to win her back. The drama unfolds as Prabhu, clearly not over Nila, wonders why she’s ignoring him - when the answer is painfully obvious. We’re also introduced to Anjali, who develops a crush on Prabhu despite his drunken, mopey behaviour. While these sequences are fun, particularly the bromance between Prabhu and Rajesh, it’s clear that Dhanush is more focused on making scenes stand out with humour rather than deepening the romantic drama. Take the scene where a drunken Anjali and Rajesh bond over their unrequited crushes - it’s fun, but that scene just came out of nowhere and also doesn’t add much to their dynamic going forward.

Yet, the comedy, vibrant visuals (courtesy the rich production design and Leon Britto's cinematography), and the fun inclusion of the "Golden Sparrow" song make the second half entertaining enough. However, when the drama kicks in, it’s hard to invest in the main love story because the other elements are more engaging. Dhanush does try to subvert clichés with his entangled love stories, even teasing a sequel with promises of more mayhem and madness. But in doing so, he also downplays the emotional core of a story we’re supposed to care about. As Rajesh tells Prabhu at one point, "One moment ago, you were rolling on the road in dismay, and now you’re all jolly and happy."

'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam' Movie Review - The Performances

As for performances, Dhanush’s nephew makes a confident debut and has a good screen presence, particularly shining in the lighter moments. In some dramatic scenes, he maintains a poker face - hopefully a deliberate choice rather than a reflection of acting limitations. It’s also evident that Dhanush has tried to imbue him with shades of his own past performances, especially in the second half. Is Dhanush Set To Join Sydney Sweeney in the Sports Biopic ‘Street Fighter’? Here’s What We Know About the South Superstar’s Hollywood Project.

Anikha Surendran is convincing as the bubbly, homely 'poor little rich girl' in the first half, though she looks too young for a character on the verge of marriage. In the second half, she has little scope to perform since she’s required to remain aloof from the hero. Her breakdown scene before her friend also felt unconvincing.

Despite being dubbed by someone else, Mathew Thomas is the standout scene-stealer, nearly running away with the show thanks to his sharp expressions and one-liners. Priya Prakash Varrier and Ramya Ranganathan are effective in roles limited by their screentime.

Rabiya Khatoon, playing a best friend no one should have in their lives, reminded me a lot of a young Miya George. Siddhartha Shankar, as Nila’s well-meaning fiancé, is deliberately sidelined to ensure we root for the central love story. Saranya Ponvannan is likable as Prabhu’s mother. And after Varisu, we have yet another Tamil film where R Sarathkumar plays a wealthy man suffering from a terminal illness. Varisu Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay's Infallible Energy Isn't Enough To Save This Cliche-Ridden Family Entertainer.

'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam is a light-hearted, easy-breezy ride that truly shines when it embraces its comedic beats. While the screenplay has its fair share of plot holes, the film’s infectious charm, powered by the young cast’s vibrant energy and the crackling chemistry between Pavish Narayan and Mathew Thomas, keeps you hooked. Dhanush’s lively direction adds a layer of flair, turning what could have been a forgettable rom-com into a genuinely entertaining and enjoyable watch.

Rating: 3.0

