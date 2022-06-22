Washington [US], June 22 (ANI): AMC's noir crime thriller 'Dark Winds' has been renewed for another season. Having debuted on June 12, the second season will consist of six episodes, the same as the first one.

Based on the 'Leaphorn & Chee' book series by Tony Hillerman, the series is set in 1971, on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley, following Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) of the Tribal Police, as he is besieged by a series of seemingly unrelated crimes. The closer he digs to the truth, the more he exposes the wounds of his past. He is joined on this journey by his new deputy, Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon). Chee, too, has old scores to settle from his youth on the reservation, as per Variety.

Jessica Matten also stars along with Deanna Allison, Rainn Wilson, Elva Guerra, Jeremiah Bitsui, Eugene Brave Rock, and Noah Emmerich.

Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said, "This once-in-a-lifetime creative team and cast have delivered something truly special with 'Dark Winds. We can't wait to share the rest of this thrill ride of a first season with the fans and follow Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee into a second season on AMC and AMC+ next year. Overwhelming gratitude to our entire production team and a special thanks to executive producers Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Chris Eyre and of course Zahn McClarnon, who also leads the cast and brings humanity, authority and the wisdom of richly lived experiences to everything he does."

The series premiere drew 2.2 million viewers on AMC in the Nielsen Live+3 ratings. With special permission, 70 per cent of the show was filmed on tribal lands at Tesuque Pueblo in New Mexico, using their Camel Rock Studios facility. The rest of the series was filmed on tribal lands at Cochiti Pueblo, also in New Mexico.

Graham Roland created the series and is an executive producer. In addition to starring, McClarnon is also an executive producer. Robert Redford, George R.R. Martin, Annie Hillerman, Chris Eyre, Vince Gerardis, Vince Calandra and Tina Elmo are also executive producers. (ANI)

