Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): As 'Breathe' clocked four years on Wednesday, actor Amit Sadh shared a few stills from the show on his Instagram account.

"#4yearsofBreathe. See with more soon," he captioned the post.

Also Read | Ozark Season 4 Part One Tops Netflix's English-Language TV Top 10 List, Gets 77 Million Hours Viewed in Just Its First Three Days.

Released in 2018, 'Breathe' revolves around a father (R. Madhavan) making immoral choices to save his son. Amit plays the role of a cop Kabir Sawant in the series, even after disturbed life, he performs his duty with complete honesty.

Post the success of 'Breathe', makers returned with its second season in 2020. Abhishek Bachchan headlined the particular season.

Also Read | Ram Charan Unfurls the National Flag at Chiranjeevi Trust Office on Republic Day 2022.

Season 3 is also in pipeline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)