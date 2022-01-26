On the occasion of the 73rd Republic Day, Telugu megastar Ram Charan unfurled the national flag here on Wednesday. The 'Chirutha' actor was accompanied by his uncle, Telugu producer Allu Aravind at the event at the Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust. In the pictures released to the press, Ram Charan is seen unfurling and saluting the national flag on Republic Day. Republic Day 2022: Akshay Kumar Shares ‘Goosebumps Inducing’ Video of Indian Air Force to Celebrate the National Holiday.

In casual attire, he participated in the Republic Day rituals at their renowned Chiranjeevi Charitable Trust. 'RRR' actor paid his respects to the freedom fighters who served the nation and wished his fans a happy Republic Day. On the work front, Ram Charan's magnum opus- 'RRR', which was supposed to hit the screens in January got postponed due to the third wave of the Covid pandemic. Chiranjeevi Tests Positive for COVID-19 With Mild Symptoms, Says ‘Can’t Wait to See You All Back Soon’.

The release date of Rajamouli's directorial is still under ambiguous cover. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be seen together in Koratala Siva's commercial drama 'Acharya'. Ram Charan is also roped in to act in Shankar Shanmugham's upcoming biggie.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2022 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).