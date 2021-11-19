On the occasion of the 552nd birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, several Bollywood celebrities extended Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurupurab wishes on social media. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of Guru Nanak Dev along with the message, "T 4099 - Guru Nanak Jayanti...may His blessings be upon us all..." PM Narendra Modi Repeals 3 Farm Bills in Address to The Nation on Guru Nanak Gurupurab 2021, Says ‘We Could Not Convince Some Farmers’.

Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram Story and penned down Gurupurab wishes. "Aap sab nu shri guru nanak dev ji de prakash parb di lakh lakh vadhaiyaan. Let's pray for everyone's prosperity. Happy Gurupurab," he wrote. Abhishek Bachchan shared a short graphic video featuring artwork of the Golden Temple on his Instagram Story. Further, the message read, "May the blessings of Waheguru be with you now and forever. Happy Gurpurab to one and all." Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021: Gurdwara Bangla Sahib and Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi Illuminated on the Eve of Gurupurab (View Pics).

Richa Chadha shared a picture on her Instagram Story in which the Golden Temple can be seen reflected on the sarovar (water body). Further, she wrote, "Nanak Naam Chhardi Kala, Tere bhane sarbat da bhala." Rakul Preet Singh also posted a picture of Guru Nanak Dev on her Instagram Story along with the message, "Happy Gurpurab". Randeep Hooda posted a short story of the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev on his Instagram Story.

Amitabh Bachchan

T 4099 - Guru Nanak jayanti 🙏🚩.. may His blessings be upon us all .. pic.twitter.com/my7ozrEUGU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 18, 2021

Akshay Kumar

आप सब नू श्री गुरु नानक देव जी दे प्रकाश पर्ब दी लख लख वधाइयाँ। Let’s pray for everyone’s prosperity. Happy Gurpurab 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 19, 2021

Richa Chadha

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan's Gurupurab Greetings (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Anil Kapoor

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu Extends Guru Purab Greeting (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Along with it, he wrote, "Nanak naam chardi kala, Tere bhanne sarbat da bhala...#GuruNanakJayanti." Several other celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Taapsee Pannu and more extended their greetings for Gurupurab 2021 through their respective social media handles.

