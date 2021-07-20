New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently working on multiple projects, on Tuesday, shared a social media post showcasing the after-effects of his busy schedule.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a candid picture from the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' while he was captured yawning during the shoot.

In the photograph, he can be seen wearing a black suit and red tie, sporting what appeared to be his look on the television quiz show.

The actor summed up his expression with the best possible explanation and in the caption wrote, "Happens... When you work round the clock."

Meanwhile, Amitabh is currently working on projects including 'Chehre', 'Jhund', 'Brahmastra' and 'Mayday'.

He is also working on the Vikas Bahl-directorial 'Goodbye' and recently completed its first shoot schedule. Alongside him, the film also features actors Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, and Elli Avram.

'Goodbye' is a Good Co. production, and is being produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment. (ANI)

