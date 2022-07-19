Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, on Tuesday, dropped a hilarious picture of himself in pyjama on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'.

Taking to Instagram, the legendary actor gave a quirky caption. He wrote, "Pehanne ko de diya pyjama, laga sadi ko fada, aage choti jeb dedi, aur peeche laga hai nada."

In the picture, the 'Don' actor was seen wearing a white hooded sweatshirt that he paired with funky blue-white pyjamas. He was also seen carrying a blue scarf wrapped around his neck. The fashion sense of Big B resembles Ranveer Singh who is known for his quirky outfit choices and style. The veteran actor was all geared up for the shot.

Recently, the 'Jhund' actor shared a throwback picture from the sets of his film 'Trishul'. And captioned it, "fashions repeat .. glares of the 70' .. perhaps at the Mahurat of Trishul or Man ji film .. and I see today's stars wearing similar"

Popularly known as Big B, Amitabh was rightly called the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood. He built his on-screen image as an 'angry young man' by portraying aggressive roles in films like 'Zanjeer', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Deewar' and 'Kaala Patthar' to name a few.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna. The film will release on September 9, 2022.He is also a part of Vikas Bahl's 'Goodbye', in which he will play the role of Bhaskar Prajapati. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. He is also reuniting with Deepika Padukone for 'The Intern' remake and 'Project K'.

Apart from that, Big B has also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project 'Uunchai' starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

