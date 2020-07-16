New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who is currently getting treated for coronavirus in Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, shared a quote on Thursday urging people to introspect and steer clear of negative "trendsetters" in life.

The 'Amar Akbar Anthony' actor took to Twitter to share the quote in Sanskrit and explained its meaning in the subsequent tweet.

Bachchan warned his social media followers, through the tweet, of people with six negative tendencies -- dissatisfaction, anger, jealousy, dislike, anger and doubt.

"People who express jealousy, dislike, dissatisfaction, anger, and doubt towards all others and those who live off others...these six kinds of people always remain filled with sadness...that is why, whenever possible, save yourself from people who have these traits," his tweet read.

Besides Big B, his son, actor Amitabh Bachchan, daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

His wife, however, actor Jaya Bachchan, tested negative for the virus. (ANI)

