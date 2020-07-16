Katrina Kaif turns 37 years old on July 16, 2020. The Bollywood diva has a huge fan following and she is one of the top-paid actresses in the industry. Katrina Kaif has featured in blockbuster movies like Namaste London, Singh Is King, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Raajneeti to name a few. Ever since the actress entered Bollywood, she has stolen hearts of many by her unique style and glamorous looks. Katrina is also well-known for her fitness, as she is extremely active and has a well-toned body. On the occasion of Katrina Kaif's birthday, let us take a look at the workout videos and diet plan of the Bollywood actress. Katrina Kaif on Her Instagram Page: 'You’re Not Seeing the Moments of Insecurity and Unhappiness'

Katrina Kaif's Workout

Katrina Kaif loves doing pilates and that has helped her a lot in maintaining a fit body. Katrina Kaif trains her core, lower body and back muscles through pilates reformer machine. The actress also incorporates functional training like tyre flip, sled pushes, etc in her training. Katrina makes perfect use of equipment like sandbags, bosu ball, TRX to train different muscle groups. Even when gyms are shut due to coronavirus pandemic, Katrina Kaif has managed to keep herself fit by performing different bodyweight exercises without the use of equipment. Let us take a look at some amazing workout videos of Kat. Katrina Kaif Clocks 40 Million Followers on Instagram, Chronicles Her Journey on the Gram With a Memorable Video!

Katrina Kaif Home Workout

Katrina Kaif's Intense Burpee

Katrina Kaif Doing Sled Push

View this post on Instagram Summer time fun .... 💁🏻‍♀️🏃🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 30, 2018 at 6:29am PDT

Katrina Kaif's Push-Ups

View this post on Instagram Warming up on set . @rezaparkview A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 24, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

Katrina Kaif's Unique Way to Train Lower Body

Katrina Kaif's Diet

Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, in an interview with NDTV Food, revealed that Katrina Kaif's diet is rich in protein and fibre. This helps the Bollywood actress maintain her lean body. Katrina also includes complex carbohydrates in her daily diet which work as a fuel for her intense workout sessions. The actress's breakfast consists of oatmeal followed by a mid-morning snack of fruit. She mostly has fish and veggies for lunch, a sandwich in the evening and soup and egg whites for dinner.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan which released on June 5, 2019. Her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi's release date has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus situation. We wish Katrina Kaif a very Happy Birthday and hope that she always stays fit and has a wonderful life ahead.

