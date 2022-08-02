Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Actor Ananya Panday shared a collage on social media on how fast her mood changes.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, she posted snaps where she can be seen smiling, laughing, cribbing, yawning, frowning, and dreaming while she posed for the camera. She sported a green crop top with blue jeans. She chose minimal makeup and styled her hair in a wavy style.

She captioned her post, "My next mood swing is in exactly 6 minutes."

As soon as she shared the post, Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday commented, "I can vouch for that."

Fans also showered love on the post by dropping heart emoticons in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be seen in her upcoming film 'Liger' alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Apart from that, she will also feature in Arjun Varain Singh's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourava and is written by Singh, along with Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. It follows the story of three friends. (ANI)

