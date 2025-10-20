Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): As people across the country are celebrating Diwali with sweets and smiles, Bollywood stars are also leaving no chance to spam social media with their festive wishes and stunning traditional looks.

Among them, Ananya Panday won hearts with her simple and sentimental choice as she opted to wear her mother Bhavana Panday's more-than-20-year-old salwar suit, designed by the late Rohit Bal.

The 'Ctrl' actress, on Monday, took to her Instagram stories to wish her fans and followers a bright and joyful Diwali. Sitting in her car, Ananya looked radiant as she smiled for the camera and wrote, "Diwali!! Sending love and light."

Take a look

In another story, Ananya shared her full Diwali outfit and revealed its emotional value. She wore a vintage creation by Rohit Bal, the celebrated designer who passed away on November 1 of last year, originally made for her mother over two decades ago.

"Vintage Gudda, Rohit Bal. From my mom's closet 20+ years ago," she captioned her post, paying tribute to the designer and celebrating family memories at once.

Ananya's fuchsia salwar suit stood out for its elegance and charm. The sleeveless kurta featured a halter neckline with delicate silver embroidery on the borders, paired with a matching churidar and a lightly embellished dupatta draped over one shoulder.

On the work front, Ananya Panday is gearing up for an exciting year. She will soon be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the romantic drama Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, followed by Chand Mera Dil, where she will star alongside Kill fame Lakshya. (ANI)

