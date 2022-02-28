Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield expressed his thoughts on the Russia-Ukraine crisis, acknowledging the strange feeling of celebrating film and TV amid the ongoing tensions between the two nations. Garfield, who was nominated at the SAG Awards 2022 for best lead actor for Netflix musical 'tick, tick...BOOM!', addressed the ongoing crisis at the ceremony's red carpet. SAG Awards 2022: Michael Keaton Dedicates His Award to Late Nephew With an Emotional Speech, Shares His Thoughts for Ukraine.

"It's so amazing that I get to be here with all of our colleagues and our community celebrating on a pretty tricky day to celebrate but, you know, keeping what's happening in Ukraine in our hearts," he said. The 'Spider-Man' actor added, "It's definitely odd that we are dressing up in this moment, but yeah, I'm very, very grateful to be here with our community--a community of love--and trying to bring Jonathan Larsen seasons of love." Russia Ukraine Conflict: Ashton Kutcher Extends Support to Wife Mila Kunis’ Home Nation Amid the Tensed War.

For the unversed, last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen." Meanwhile, SAG Awards were held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Sunday night.

