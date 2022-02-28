Hollywood star Michael Keaton was emotional as he accepted the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Award for best male actor in a television movie or limited series. He also shared his thoughts for Ukraine. He won the award for "Dopesick," which tells stories of people and families struggling with opioid addiction while focusing on PurduePharma, the company that developed and promoted OxyContin. The project was a personal one for Keaton, whose own nephew died of fentanyl overdose. SAG Awards 2022: Helen Mirren Dedicates Lifetime Achievement Honour to Actors With Dash of Humour (Watch Video).

In his acceptance speech, he took a moment to commemorate his nephew, along with sharing his gratitude for his career and his hopeful thoughts for Ukraine, reports variety.com. "There's an argument to be made. It's a legitimate argument, look how nice everyone looks that a night like tonight is self-serving, narcissistic. It's a legitimate argument to be made," Keaton said.

"That said, I will tell you, I am so fortunate. We could spend a week here talking about how fortunate I am, and I know you would all love that. Everyone wants to hear Mike ramble on for a couple of hours. I'm so blessed to do what I do, and so fortunate. I have a job where I can be part of a production, like 'Dopesick' that actually can spawn thought, conversation, actual change. "Who gets to have that job? How fortunate am I that good can come from something I do just because I wanted to become an actor?"