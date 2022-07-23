Los Angeles [US], July 23 (ANI): Angelina Jolie has won a legal battle against her former husband Brad Pitt in their war over the Chateau Miraval winery where they got married in 2014.

As per Page Six, the pair took control of the renowned rose company in 2008 when they moved into the chateau that sits on its Provencal vineyard and Pitt has been toiling over the breathtaking buildings and grounds ever since.

But Jolie sold her stake to liquor giant Stoli -- setting in motion a Byzantine web of lawsuits in the US, France and Luxembourg between Pitt, Jolie, their respective businesses and various business partners.

And now Angelina's legal team has subpoenaed documents from Pitt as well as his company and his business manager on July 22.

A judge in LA said that Pitt and his partners must fork them over to the opposing lawyers -- and said that they can't even hold off until they appeal the decision.

Sources close to the "Maleficent" star's business operation told Page Six that Pitt's letting his anger over their vicious split get in the way of common business sense.

"Any rational human being would be happy for Stoli to [be a partner in their business.] They have top-notch marketing and distribution," the source said, noting that the firm offers huge opportunities for the business to grow.

"He just can't see past his hatred of Jolie," they continued.

Pitt and Jolie, who separated in 2016, have six children together. (ANI)

