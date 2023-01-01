California [US], January 1 (ANI): It's a day of mourning in the Pointer family, as the last surviving original member of the iconic musical group 'The Pointer Sisters' passed away.

According to a report by the US-based entertainment portal, The Hollywood Reporter, singer Anita Pointer died on Saturday. She was 74 years old at the time of her death.

Anita's publicist, Roger Neal, informed The Hollywood Reporter that the Grammy-winning artist had 'fought a very heroic battle with cancer'.

A joint statement was released by Anita's sister and fellow band-mate Ruth Pointer along with brothers Aaron, Fritz and granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer on Saturday night.

"While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada and her sisters June and Bonnie and at peace," their statement read. "She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long," The Hollywood Reporter cited the statement.

"Her love of our family will live on in each of us. Please respect our privacy during this period of grief and loss. Heaven is a more loving beautiful place with Anita there," the statement further read.

Born on January 23, 1948, in Oakland, California, Anita had grown up singing in her father's church with her sisters, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Along with her younger sisters Bonnie, June and Ruth, she formed the pop singing group 'The Pointer Sisters' in 1969.

The group's debut musical album won them their first Grammy award for the song 'Fairytale', as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

In their entire career, the group won three Grammy awards and was also inducted into the Soul Train Hall of Fame.

Anita is survived by her sister Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz as well as granddaughter Roxie. (ANI)

