Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 (ANI): Actors Mohit Raina and Anupam Kher will be coming up with the concluding chapters of 'The Freelancer' series.

The series is based on the book-- A Ticket to Syria by Shirish Thorat. Directed by Bhav Dhulia, 'The Freelancer: The Conclusion' also stars Kashmira Pardeshi and Sushant Singh. Neeraj Pandey has created it.

The show revolves around the extraction of a young girl who reaches Syria, presuming it to be her honeymoon, after tying the knot with a suspicious man.

Opening up about the concluding chapters, Anupam Kher told ANI, "We have done the shooting for it in continuity which means that the preparations of direction and production department were of such a level that all the emotions were reflecting. When the preparations are already done on the part of the production and direction department, it becomes easy for the actors to put across that emotional graph...It's an important series."

Mohit shared how he prepared for the role.

"This story is based on a book, a ticket to Syria...As an actor, you follow the vision of the director as their approach is different...I realized that on the way that the points of view of Neeraj and Bhav were different so I adapted that with flexibility...," he shared.

Director Bhav Dhulia talked about the challenges faced while shooting 'The Freelancer: The Conclusion'

The challenges were in part 2 to handle the international crew, prepare for different action pieces at different locations and give a thrilling and entertaining conclusion in writing as well as the execution that was the biggest challenge."

'The Freelancer: The Conclusion' will stream from December 15 on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

